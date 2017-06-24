Loew proud of effort against Chile

Joachim Loew hailed his rookie Germany team for securing a 1-1 draw with Chile in their Confederations Cup Group B match at the Kazan Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Alexis Sanchez became Chile's leading goalscorer with 38 goals when he capitalised on a defensive error to find the net in the sixth minute before Lars Stindl equalised later in the first half.

Germany and Chile need only a point apiece in their final group games tomorrow against Cameroon and Australia respectively to reach the semi-finals.

Said Loew: "We lived up to expectations and were very disciplined for the entire 90 minutes.

"The key was to have a well structured defence.

"Even though we conceded a goal, we were able to come back and even though this is an inexperienced team, they still played at a high level.

"Chile have been consistently playing at a very high level over years so our defence was excellent."