Loftus-Cheek joins Palace

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The midfielder becomes new Eagles manager Frank de Boer's first signing at Selhurst Park after completing the move yesterday.

The 21-year-old came through the Chelsea Academy and made his senior first-team debut in the Champions League tie against Sporting Lisbon during December 2014.

Loftus-Cheek was played in a more advanced role under Antonio Conte last season, when he made 11 appearances for the champions as well as in the League Cup and FA Cup.

However, a back injury saw his campaign come to an early end and Loftus-Cheek also missed out on the European Under-21 Championship Finals with England.