Rony Lopes struck two minutes from time as Monaco recovered from two goals down and overcame the first-half dismissal of Keita Balde to stun Lyon 3-2 in Ligue 1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mariano Diaz and Bertrand Traore put Lyon 2-0 up before hosts Monaco fought back with goals from Keita, Radamel Falcao and Lopes. - AFP