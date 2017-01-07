Lost luggage forces Aubameyang to dress down

Lost luggage left Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under-dressed at African football's glitzy annual award ceremony, organisers said yesterday.

Aubameyang jetted into the Nigerian capital, Abuja, as the reigning Confederation of African Football (CAF) Footballer of the Year.

But while his peers and dignitaries were dressed formally, the 27-year-old Gabon forward was forced to attend the ceremony in casual clothing, including a T-shirt and baseball cap.

The Gabon skipper himself took to social media to explain why he did not dress up for the occasion.

"That moment when you just arrive for the ceremony of african player of the year and they lost our baggage!! so that's how we dress tonight. Thanks Lufthansa," he wrote on Instagram.