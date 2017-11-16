Lukaku breaks Belgium scoring record

Striker Romelu Lukaku became Belgium's leading scorer at the age of 24 when his goal gave them a 1-0 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan in a friendly in Bruges yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lukaku scored with the easiest of headers at the far post from Nacer Chadli's cross to take his tally to 31 goals in 65 appearances, eclipsing Bernard Voorhoof who scored 30 goals for the Red Devils between 1928 and 1940.

The Manchester United striker might have had to wait longer to break the milestone, after the game was almost cancelled yesterday due to what Belgian authorities claimed was a credible terrorist threat.

Belgian media reported that during wiretapping operations Brussels police heard talk of a planned attack at Bruges' Jan Breydel Stadium.

The authorities considered cancelling the match, while security outside the stadium was strengthened.