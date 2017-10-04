Lukaku cleared of serious injury
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was cleared of serious injury after having his ankle scanned while on international duty with Belgium.
The 24-year-old was hurt during United's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.
He will undergo a special training programme before Belgium's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia on Sunday morning (Singapore time) and Cyprus on Tuesday. Belgium have already qualified for next year's World Cup.
News that he is not seriously hurt will be welcome by United, who face Liverpool on Oct 14. - WIRE SERVICES