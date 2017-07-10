Lukaku couldn't say no to 'biggest club in the world'

Romelu Lukaku has admitted that he did not think twice about agreeing to join Manchester United when the opportunity arose, describing the Red Devils as the "biggest club in the world".

United announced on Saturday that they had reached an agreement with Everton to sign the 24-year-old in a deal understood to be worth an initial £75 million (S$133.5m).

Lukaku, who has been on holiday in the United States, is now set to put the finishing touches on the switch and should then be able to link up with Jose Mourinho's side on their pre-season tour of the US.

The Belgium international told ESPN: "It's the biggest club in the world. It's a club that's hungry to win the league again, to be dominant in the world again.

"This is the sort of opportunity that I always wanted since I was a child and, when they came calling, I didn't have to think twice.

"Who would say no to the biggest club in the world? The best stadium in England, the best fans, it's the perfect opportunity."

United flew to the US yesterday to begin an 18-day tour which will include friendlies with Major League Soccer sides the Los Angeles Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, plus matches against Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

If there's any dampener on his United move, Lukaku must appear at a Los Angeles courthouse in October for causing "excessive noise" at a residence in Beverly Hills on July 2, police said.

A Beverly Hills police statement, naming him as Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli, said: "On July 2 2017, at approximately 8pm, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.

"Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 - Excessive Noise."