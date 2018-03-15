Lukaku says Man United were in hiding

Romelu Lukaku said some of his Manchester United teammates were "hiding" during their Champions League defeat by Sevilla, while ex-United captain Rio Ferdinand said they looked like a team of "strangers".

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, said their exit was nothing new.

United crashed out of Europe's elite club competition after a shock 2-1 loss to Sevilla at Old Trafford in the last 16, second leg yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder struck twice within six minutes after coming on in the 72nd minute. Lukaku pulled a goal back six minutes from time, but it wasn't enough.

The first leg in Seville had ended 0-0.

Mourinho said United had failed to progress despite giving their best, before bringing up his victories over his current club when he managed Porto in 2004 and Real Madrid five years ago, reported Reuters.

"I sat in this chair twice in the Champions League after knocking out Man United (in the last 16) at home, at Old Trafford," Mourinho said after the game.

"In this chair with Porto and Real Madrid, they are out both times. It is not something new for the club... I don't want to make a drama out of it, we don't have time for that."

Mourinho had made some puzzling tweaks, after last Saturday's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford, so brilliant on the left with his double against the Reds, was moved to the right, while Alexis Sanchez, who had looked promising playing just behind Romelu Lukaku, reverted to the left.

Scott McTominay, a calm defensive midfield presence against the Reds made way for Marouane Fellaini, who returned from injury only last week, while Jesse Lingard took Juan Mata's place.

In a post-match interview with BT Sport, Lukaku said: "Some things were flawed with some players, some players were hiding."

Later, he clarified his comments, saying: "Not hiding, but I mean in the dressing room, because some people were disappointed with the result... we expected better from ourselves."

Ex-captain Ferdinand, speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, said: he was surprised by the result and performance.

He said: "I thought they would have brought confidence (from the Liverpool win)... but they looked like a team thrown together and full of strangers.

"You have to give the fans something to cheer about. This stadium was quiet tonight... The players on the pitch have to inspire this stadium at times."

United's last chance for silverware will come in the FA Cup. They host Brighton and Hove Albion in the quarter-finals on Saturday.