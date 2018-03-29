Lukaku scores twice in Belgium's win

Romelu Lukaku scored twice to help Belgium to a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time) as coach Roberto Martinez sought to settle the final few places up for grabs in his World Cup squad.

Belgium dominated possession throughout and pierced the Saudi defence twice in each half.

Manchester United striker Lukaku found the bottom corner in the 13th minute after Kevin de Bruyne had seized on a loose Saudi pass.

Eden Hazard then powered through and deftly flicked the ball to Lukaku, who slid it into the same left corner in the 39th minute to double the lead.

Belgium scored twice in little more than a minute in the second half, substitute Michy Batshuayi showing neat footwork to fire in from close range before de Bruyne played a one-two with Lukaku and blasted in from further out.

Belgium coach Martinez said the match would determine his World Cup squad selection in May and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan was among those given a chance to make the final cut.