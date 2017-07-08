Lukaku trains with Pogba in US

Manchester United target Romelu Lukaku has remained in Los Angeles as a deal for him to move from Everton is thrashed out.

United are due to fly to California tomorrow to start their pre-season tour against the Los Angeles Galaxy the following weekend and the Belgium striker, who has been on holiday on the west coast of America, is staying in the US for the time being.

Lukaku has been holidaying with close friend and United midfielder Paul Pogba and, early yesterday morning, the Frenchman posted an Instagram story of the pair training together at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).