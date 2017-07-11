Lukaku an upgrade on Ibra: Fowler

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might have had an impressive campaign for Manchester United last season, scoring 28 times in 46 appearances, but Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes his replacement is an upgrade on the Swede.

United signed Romelu Lukaku for £75 million (S$133.5m) from Everton to replace the 35-year-old, and Fowler believes the Belgian offers more up front.

He told The Daily Mirror: "I think in many ways he's an upgrade on Ibrahimovic.

"Zlatan got goals, but United didn't get that energetic young eager performer who would run at defenders, run in behind and take the threat to opponents.