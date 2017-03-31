LVG linked to Dutch FA role

The Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) has started talks with Louis van Gaal as it begins the search for a new coach but wants the 65-year-old to take on a senior role in the organisation rather than helm its national team, said its chairman Michael van Praag yesterday.

Former Manchester United manager van Gaal, who led the Dutch to third place at the 2014 World Cup, would also help with the selection of a new coach after Danny Blind was fired last Sunday.