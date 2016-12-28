Magpies fall  prey to Owls

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez admitted his side failed to "handle the pressure" in their 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wednesday captain Glenn Loovens grabbed the game's only goal in the 53rd minute, nodding home a rebound from Fernando Forestieri's effort. As a result, Newcastle missed the chance to go four points clear at the top.

Benitez said: "We didn't handle the pressure well... We had about three good chances before they scored their goal and we just didn't take our chances."

He added that his side must stop a worrying habit of getting caught on the counter-attack.