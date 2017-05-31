Football

Mahrez asks to leave Leicester

May 31, 2017 06:00 am

Riyad Mahrez told Leicester City yesterday that he wants to leave the club.

The Algeria international, 26, helped the Foxes lift the EPL title in the 2015-16 season, but is now looking to leave the King Power Stadium. He has been linked with Arsenal and Monaco.

"Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club, I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on," said Mahrez. - WIRE SERVICES

