Mahrez asks to leave Leicester
Riyad Mahrez told Leicester City yesterday that he wants to leave the club.
The Algeria international, 26, helped the Foxes lift the EPL title in the 2015-16 season, but is now looking to leave the King Power Stadium. He has been linked with Arsenal and Monaco.
"Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club, I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on," said Mahrez. - WIRE SERVICES