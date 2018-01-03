Football

Mahrez to clarify future with Foxes

Jan 03, 2018 06:00 am

Leicester City's star Riyad Mahrez will be asked where his future lies by club manager Claude Puel.

The 26-year-old, who scored one goal and set up another in the 3-0 EPL win over Huddersfield Town on Monday, had sought a move in the close season as the Foxes rejected a bid from AS Roma.

His contract with the Foxes ends in 2020. Said Puel: "I like this player and I'd like to keep our best players. We will ask him the question." - AFP

