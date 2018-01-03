Mahrez to clarify future with Foxes
Leicester City's star Riyad Mahrez will be asked where his future lies by club manager Claude Puel.
The 26-year-old, who scored one goal and set up another in the 3-0 EPL win over Huddersfield Town on Monday, had sought a move in the close season as the Foxes rejected a bid from AS Roma.
His contract with the Foxes ends in 2020. Said Puel: "I like this player and I'd like to keep our best players. We will ask him the question." - AFP
