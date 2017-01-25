Mahrez-led Algeria out of ANC, coach quits

Star-studded Algeria, featuring the likes of new African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Yacine Brahimi, have been dumped out of the African Nations Cup at the group stage in Gabon, prompting their Belgian coach Georges Leekens to quit.

They could only draw 2-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time) against a second-string Senegal, who were already assured of top spot in Group B. Tunisia took the second quarter-final spot with a 4-2 victory over Zimbabwe. - AFP