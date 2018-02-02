Major movements in EPL last month

ARSENAL

IN: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (from Dortmund, £56m), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United, swop deal)

OUT: Alexis Sanchez (to Man United, swop deal), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea, £17.5m), Francis Coquelin (Valencia, £12m), Theo Walcott ( Everton, £20m), Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne, free)

CHELSEA

IN: Olivier Giroud (from Arsenal, £17.5m), Ross Barkley (Everton, £15m), Emerson Palmieri (Roma, £17m)

OUT: Michy Batshuayi (to Dortmund, on loan), Kenedy (Newcastle, on loan)

EVERTON

IN: Cenk Tosun (from Besiktas, £27m) , Theo Walcott (Arsenal, £20m)

OUT: Ross Barkley (to Chelsea, £15m), Aaron Lennon (Burnley, undisclosed fee), Kevin Mirallas (Olympiakos , on loan)

LIVERPOOL

IN: Virgil van Dijk (from S'ton, £75m)

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (to Barcelona, £142m), Daniel Sturridge (WBA, on loan), Marko Grujic (Cardiff, on loan) , Lazar Markovic (Anderlecht, on loan)

MANCHESTER CITY

IN: Aymeric Laporte (from Athletic Bilbao, £57m) , Jack Harrison (New York City FC, £4m)

OUT: Marlos Moreno (Flamengo, on loan), Jack Harrison (Boro, on loan)

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN: Alexis Sanchez (from Arsenal, swop deal).

OUT: James Wilson (Sheffield United, on loan), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Arsenal, swop deal), Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa, on loan)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IN: Lucas Moura (from Paris St Germain, £25m)

OUT: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (to Burnley, on loan)

£1 = S$1.8