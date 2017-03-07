Malaysia seek venue switch for qualifier

Malaysia have asked for an Asian Cup qualifier against North Korea to be moved to a neutral venue, as the strain in relations between the countries following the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother Kim Jong Nam continues to escalate.

Football Association of Malaysia general secretary Hamidin Mohd Amin yesterday confirmed a request to not travel to Pyongyang for this month's fixture had been made to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after talks with the country's authorities.

"The government has asked us not to go to Pyongyang," Hamidin said.

"We asked the AFC today if we could play in a neutral venue. We expect a decision by the end of this week."