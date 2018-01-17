Football

Malaysia U-23 reach AFC C’ship q-finals

Jan 17, 2018 06:00 am

Malaysia's Under-23 football team qualified for the last eight of the AFC U-23 Championship in China after pipping Saudi Arabia U-23 1-0 in their final group game last night.

Ong Kim Swee's team, who are making their tournament debut, had earlier lost 4-1 to Iraq U-23 and drew 1-1 with Jordan U-23.

They will learn the identity of their quarter-final opponents when the Group D fixtures are completed today.

