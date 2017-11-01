Malaysian FA fined $40,000 after 'dog chant' by fans at SEA Games

Ikhsan Fandi heads the ball during the SEA Games football match between Singapore and Malaysia on 16 August, 2017.

Malaysia's football body was fined US$30,000 (S$40,000) yesterday, after the national team's fans chanted "dogs" at supporters from Singapore and Brunei during August's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian supporters chanted "Brunei dogs should just be killed" during their side's 2-1 victory over their neighbours on Aug 14, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said.

Two days later, the fans also chanted that Singaporeans were "dogs" as Malaysia beat the Young Lions 2-1.

The AFC's disciplinary committee fined the Football Association of Malaysia US$15,000 for each of the offences.

The AFC also issued a warning to the Hong Kong Football Association after home fans booed the Chinese national anthem during last month's Asian Cup qualifier against Malaysia.