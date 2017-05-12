Malaysia's football chief warns of poison threat

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has called for the Asian Cup qualifier against North Korea in Pyongyang on June 8 to be moved to a neutral venue, saying he was concerned over player safety.

"I'm very concerned about the safety assurance regarding the accommodation provided and the food," Tunku Ismail posted on the FAM's Facebook page.

"According to the information I have received, we need to bring our own food due to the possibility of sabotage."

The murder of Kim Jong Nam - the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - in February sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries.