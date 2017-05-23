Man City and Mundipharma  launch Youth Football Development Programme

Senior VP of partnerships for City Football Group Damian Willoughby (left) and Mundipharma CEO Raman Singh at the press conference yesterday.

Manchester City, in partnership with healthcare organisation Mundipharma and ActiveSG, launched the BETADINE Youth Football Development Programme in Singapore yesterday.

The clinic from June 19 to 24 aims to provide training for Singapore's youth players and coaches by City Football Schools' coaches.

Up to 32 junior footballers from S.League clubs and football academies in Singapore - boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 15 - will get a chance to participate in the programme.

Youth coaches from the S.League will have an opportunity to enhance their skills during a "Coach the Coaches" session.

The programme will also reach out to budding coaches from the National Football League and Singapore's cerebral palsy football team.

Damian Willoughby, senior vice-president of partnerships for City Football Group revealed that a former Man City star will also participate in the clinic.

He said: "We're hoping we can make an announcement (on who the former Man City player is) soon," Willoughby said at Mundipharma's regional head office at Asia Square yesterday.

"I'm sure he will be a former player with vast experience and understands the sport.

"This will make the experience more enjoyable for the kids and coaches participating." - MARIELLE DESCALSOTA