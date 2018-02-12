Man City boss Guardiola hails 'authentic legend' Aguero

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called star striker Sergio Aguero "an authentic legend" after the Argentinian slammed home four goals in a stunning second-half display to help his side to a 5-1 win over Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Champions-elect Man City looked strangely out of sorts during the first 45 minutes of their English Premier League clash with Leicester at the Etihad, reported Reuters, but the Foxes were no match for their hosts once Aguero found his groove.

The 29-year-old Argentinian's four-goal romp saw him take his EPL tally to 21 goals, two behind top scorer Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola was quoted as saying on Sky Sports of Aguero's performance: "He's an authentic legend of this club.

"He has a special talent in the box, he is clinical, and scored the second one there, but the third one and fourth ones are amazing.

"We need his goals, that's why it's so good."

Aguero is the fourth player - after Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Harry Kane - to score 20-plus goals in four consecutive Premier League campaigns.

Kevin de Bruyne's display did not go unnoticed, too, as his three assists went a long way towards saving City's blushes.

Leicester, before their second-half collapse, had gone into the break at 1-1, courtesy of Jamie Vardy's 24th-minute strike that cancelled out Raheem Sterling's third-minute opening goal.

According to Eurosport, de Bruyne has registered more assists than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since 2012, his tally of 77 putting him one ahead of even Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: "He has everything. Every game he has assists, passes, shots and goals…

"How he runs, fights, he can play on the wing, attacking midfield, holding midfield.

"This season his performances, there are no words, so special."

Only 11 more matches separate City from their first EPL title since 2014.

Before Manchester United's away game against Newcastle United yesterday, the Citizens were 16 points clear at the EPL's summit.

They also remain firmly in the hunt in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"Hopefully we can fight for every game in all competitions. We can try and do absolutely everything," Guardiola told the BBC.