Man City CEO aims jibe at rivals

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has taken a thinly veiled swipe at Chelsea and Manchester United.

The former Barcelona chief executive insists that winning titles without playing beautiful football would have been an "empty victory", reported Argentine digital newspaper infobae.

He said: "Chelsea played defensively against City last week - and lost. But last year, they won the league.

"If we had won the same titles without playing beautifully, it would have been an empty victory."

Asked about Jose Mourinho's criticism of City's transfer spending, Soriano fired back: "Our vision is to win playing beautiful football.

"All the City Football Group teams have the basic principles - possession of the ball, a high defensive line, a 4-3-3 system with attacking intent.

"We adopted our philosophy with Manuel Pellegrini and now Pep Guardiola has taken it a step further."

Soriano, who was in Argentina for a business conference, added that playing the game beautifully has helped the club grow financially.