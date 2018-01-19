Man City defender Nicolas Otamendi extends contract until 2022

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has signed a contract extension until 2022, the English Premier League club have announced.

The 29-year-old Argentina international, who has made 118 appearances for the Citizens since his move from Valencia in 2015, has featured in 22 of City's 23 EPL games this season.

"I've enjoyed my time at City since the first day I arrived and I'm really happy to have extended my stay here," Otamendi said in a statement.