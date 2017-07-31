Man City down Tottenham 3-0

Premier League title favourites Manchester City coasted to a 3-0 International Champions Cup victory over last year's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur in Nashville yesterday morning (Singapore time).

New signings Ederson, Danilo and Kyle Walker were all named in City's starting line-up but it was John Stones who opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game.

Raheem Sterling and Brahim Diaz then added further goals in the second half to wrap up victory.

Spurs are the only Premier League team yet to make a signing this summer, and manager Mauricio Pochettino said after the game that he wants to bring energetic players to the club between now and the end of the window to add competition.

"Of course, Man City have more senior players than us and they invest more money than us," Pochettino said.