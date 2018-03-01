Man City need more trophies to be great: Giggs

Manchester City have won many admirers in their "wonder season" but need more trophies to be considered the best English Premier League team ever, ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has said.

City won manager Pep Guardiola his first piece silverware in England last Sunday, romping to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final.

The runaway league leaders are also on course to win a third EPL title in seven seasons.

"Everyone recognises the football that they're playing this year is high up there with some of the best we've seen in the Premier League era," said former Wales winger Giggs.

"But to compare them to ourselves, Arsenal and Chelsea, you have to win multiple titles.

"You have to be consistent, not just one wonder season, which they are having."

United have won 13 championships since the Premier League era began in 1992/93, Chelsea have five, Arsenal are third in the list with three, followed by City on two.

Giggs, who made a record 963 appearances for the Red Devils, said City were capable of reaching greater heights in the coming seasons.

"It's up to other clubs, the likes of United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham (Hotspur) to do better next year and to challenge and see how they handle that."

City, who have 72 points from 27 games and are 13 points clear of neighbours United, visit sixth-placed Arsenal tomorrow morning (Singapore time) without injured midfielder Fernandinho.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has come under fire after his side's capitulation in the League Cup final, but hit back yesterday, saying he was "amazed" at the speculation over his future.

Arsenal are 10 points behind fourth-placed Spurs and look set to miss out on Champions League football for a second consecutive year. They are out of the FA Cup, with the Europa League their only realistic shot of silverware.

On the speculation surrounding his future, Wenger said: "I am just amazed that I have to always answer things that are exactly the same.