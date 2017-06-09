Man City sign goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica

Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Santana de Moraes from Portuguese club Benfica, the English Premier League team said yesterday.

City did not release details of the transfer fee, but media reports have placed the value of the deal at £34.7 million (S$62m), which would be a British record fee for a goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has not played for the senior Brazilian national team. He previously played in Portugal for second division club Ribeirao and Rio Ave before becoming a starter for Benfica, where he made 37 appearances.

"Manchester City are a great club, they have amazing fans and they play splendid football. I have always had the dream to play in England and now I'm going to make it true," Ederson, the second major signing of the close-season following Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco, told the club's official website.