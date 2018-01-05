Man City top financial firepower list

Premier League leaders Manchester City have more financial muscle than any other club in world football, according to a study that sees English clubs dominate the top 10.

The Soccerex Football Finance 100 ranks the world's top teams based on both their playing and fixed assets, money in the bank, owner potential investment and debt.

City, who have dropped just four points in the EPL this season, lead the way ahead of Arsenal. Tottenham are fifth, ahead of seventh-placed Manchester United, with Chelsea in ninth.

According to the study, Arsenal have £766 million (S$1.38 billion) worth of fixed assets - following their move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium - more than any other club in world football, while only Manchester United have more money in the bank (£307 million) than Arsenal's £300m.

The annual report by event organiser Soccerex also suggests that Arsenal have the monetary muscle to "invest significantly" in the transfer market.

Liverpool are 16th on the list, while French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who broke the transfer record to sign Neymar last summer, are third ahead of Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande.