Man City's Toure ready for national team selection
Yaya Toure has reversed his decision to retire from international football and wants to help bring through the next generation of Ivory Coast players, the Manchester City midfielder has said.
Toure, 34, retired in September 2016 with over 100 caps for the Elephants.
"I love my country and I am free for the national selection," he said on Twitter.
"I want to help the next generation and use all my experience so that all Ivorians are proud." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now