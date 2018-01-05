Man United boss Mourinho rubbishes exit talk

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has quashed rumours that he won't be at the club next season, as recent reports have suggested.

The 54-year-old Portuguese, who has never lasted more than three seasons at one club as manager, joined the Red Devils in May 2016. Speculation has it that the end may come even sooner this time round.

Asked about those reports at a media conference ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) FA Cup match with Derby County at Old Trafford, he was quoted in the Manchester Evening News as saying: "Look, it depends on what you want to know and what you want to speak about.

"If you want to speak about some news, I say garbage, I don't find a better word to define the talk.

"If you want to ask me directly, which I suppose you won't, if I see myself next season in Manchester United, I say I see myself and as I told when I arrived, I'm going to leave when the club want me to leave because I have no intention to leave at all.

"My intention is to stay and to work and to improve and to bring the club to where the club belong. And I want to stay.

"And I don't see any reason not to stay. I still have a contract - in fact I am in the middle of my contract, not in the last couple of months.

"And my desire is to stay until the owners and the board are happy with my work."

Mourinho also took a dig at some rival managers, saying that his passion in the game is not reflected by his demeanour in the dugout.

He said: "Because I don't behave as a clown on the touchline it means I lost my passion?

"I prefer to behave the way I am doing it, much more mature, better for my team and myself.

"You don't have to behave like a crazy guy on the touchline to have that passion...

"The way a person is dedicated (is) to his work, not what you do in front of the cameras."