Man United determined to keep de Gea

Manchester United have no intention of letting Real Madrid target David de Gea leave this summer, Press Association Sport understands.

Signed from Atletico Madrid six years ago, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers and led to admiring glances from Real, who came close to signing the player in 2015.

Renewed interest from Real has been building in recent months, but United are understood to be in a far stronger position than two years ago when de Gea had only a season left on his deal.