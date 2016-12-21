Man United eyeing Benfica defender Lindelof

Manchester United have reportedly held initial discussions with Benfica over a £38 million (S$68m) move for defender Victor Lindelof.

Benfica had been reluctant to sell the Sweden centre back, 22, after qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages, but it seems a deal could be reached.

Sky sources in Portugal have reported that United have opened talks with Benfica's president Luis Filipe Vieira.

Eric Bailly is injured and will set off for the Africa Nations Cup with Ivory Coast next month, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are still injured.

Boss Jose Mourinho has indicated that he is ready to sell, with Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger deemed surplus to requirements.

Lindelof began his career with Vasteras SK in the lower tiers of Swedish football, but joined Benfica as a 17-year-old in December 2011.