Man United to face Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Yeovil are fourth from bottom in the 24-team League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County.

Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.

The FA Cup fourth round will be played from Jan 26 to 29.

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Peterborough Utd v Fleetwood Town or Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham City

Notts County v Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry City

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace

Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham

Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Newport County v Tottenham

Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield Utd v Preston North End