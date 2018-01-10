Man United to face Yeovil in FA Cup fourth round
Manchester United will face an awkward trip to fourth-tier strugglers Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which was drawn yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Yeovil are fourth from bottom in the 24-team League Two and are the lowest ranked team left in the Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur also have a tricky test against lower league opponents after they were drawn at League Two Newport County.
Liverpool face Premier League opponents in West Bromwich Albion while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be away to Cardiff City or Mansfield Town.
The FA Cup fourth round will be played from Jan 26 to 29.
- Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
- Peterborough Utd v Fleetwood Town or Leicester
- Huddersfield v Birmingham City
- Notts County v Wolves or Swansea
- Yeovil Town v Manchester United
- Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading
- Cardiff City or Mansfield Town v Manchester City
- MK Dons v Coventry City
- Millwall v Rochdale
- Southampton v Watford
- Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace
- Bournemouth or Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury Town or West Ham
- Hull City v Nottingham Forest
- Newport County v Tottenham
- Norwich City or Chelsea v Newcastle
- Sheffield Utd v Preston North End
- REUTERS
