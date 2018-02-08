Man United forward Sanchez strikes deal in tax fraud case
Man United's Alexis Sanchez has struck a deal with Spanish authorities to accept a 16-month suspended jail sentence for tax fraud in return for avoiding a trial.
Sanchez, who joined United from Arsenal last month, faced being tried over a one-million-euro (S$1.63 million) fraud linked to image rights in 2012 and 2013 during his time at Spanish giants Barcelona.
The 29-year-old Chilean is one of a number of high-profile players to have fallen foul of Spain's tax laws. Last month, Real Madrid's Luka Modric paid Spanish fiscal authorities close to one million euros to settle his own image rights tax case. - AFP
