Man United U-16s to compete here

Manchester United will send their Under-16 side to take part in next year's JSSL Singapore Professional Academies 7s, which will be held at the Padang from April 28 to 30.

Organisers said that more participating teams will be announced over the next few weeks, with an estimated 350 teams expected to take part.

This year's competition attracted 271 teams, such as Fulham, Bangkok United, Penang FC, Perth Glory and eventual champions Sporting Lisbon of Portugal, and over 3,000 players from 15 countries.