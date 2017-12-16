Man United's Bailly out for up to three months

Manchester United will be without defender Eric Bailly for "the next two or three months" due to a surgery to correct an ankle problem, said manager Jose Mourinho yesterday.

The 23-year-old Ivorian picked up the injury while on international duty in October and hasn't played for United since their loss to Chelsea on Nov 5.

Mourinho said on MUTV: "He goes for surgery, the decision is made. I don't say (he's out) for the rest of the season, but it's for the next two or three months."

Meanwhile, England's Football Association has asked Mourinho to explain comments he made in the build-up to last weekend's 2-1 derby defeat by Manchester City.

Mourinho had suggested City's players were prone to diving, saying it only takes a "little bit of wind" for them to go to ground.

He also questioned City manager Pep Guardiola's right to wear a ribbon in solidarity with jailed Catalan separatists, suggesting it was something he "wouldn't be allowed to do".