Manchester City and Wigan charged by FA for failing to control players

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will not face punishment from the Football Association following an altercation with a Wigan fan after the English Premier League leaders' shock FA Cup defeat.

Aguero became involved in a physical exchange with a Wigan supporter as hundreds of fans spilled onto the pitch, following the League One side's 1-0 victory in the fifth-round tie on Monday.

TV footage of the chaos at the DW Stadium appeared to show Aguero raising his arm to push away the fan and later having to be restrained. It is understood that Aguero claims he was spat at.

The Argentinian will face no disciplinary action from the FA following the incident, although City's all-time record goalscorer has been "reminded of his responsibilities".

However, the governing body confirmed it has charged both City and Wigan for failing to control their players after Fabian Delph was sent off in the first half.

Both clubs have until tomorrow to respond to the charge.

They have also been asked to "provide their observations following the crowd trouble at the end of the game" by Monday.

The dismissal prompted a confrontation between City manager Pep Guardiola and his Wigan counterpart Paul Cook.