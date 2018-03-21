Manchester United extend Young's contract
Manchester United have extended Ashley Young's deal for an extra year by triggering a one-year option in the versatile England wingback's contract.
The 32-year-old Young, who is in Gareth Southgate's England football squad for their next two friendlies, has been in fine form for United, keeping left back Luke Shaw out of the side.
Former Watford star Young joined United in 2011 from Aston Villa and his deal at Old Trafford was due to finish this season, but his performances under manager Jose Mourinho saw him recalled to the national team squad in November. - REUTERS
