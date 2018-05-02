'Mancini to be Italy coach'
Roberto Mancini has reached an agreement to become the next Italy football coach, according to multiple media reports yesterday.
The Zenit St Petersburg manager met the Italian FA sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta and team manager Gabriele Oriali for over two hours in Rome on Monday evening.
It was reported over the weekend that Carlo Ancelotti had turned down the job, and both Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport said yesterday that Mancini had agreed to take over. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now