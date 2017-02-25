Mancini is early favourite to replace Ranieri

Press Association Sport looks at the contenders to replace Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City manager.

ROBERTO MANCINI

(UNATTACHED)

The former Manchester City manager, who left Inter Milan last year, is the early frontrunner to replace Ranieri.

He spent a month on loan at the Foxes in 2001, playing five times before leaving to become Fiorentina coach.

Mancini has Premier League pedigree, having won the title with Man City in 2012, but there would be doubts over his suitability for Leicester's relegation scrap.

FRANK DE BOER

(UNATTACHED)

De Boer is another outsider who is available after leaving Inter, although he has been heavily linked with Glasgow Rangers.

The Dutchman was sacked in November after just 85 days in charge at the San Siro.

He won four league titles in his six years at Ajax and was also Holland's assistant coach, so has plenty of experience - but none of it coming in England.

DAVID WAGNER

(HUDDERSFIELD)

The German has earned plaudits for the work he has done at the Terriers having turned them into realistic promotion contenders in the Championship.

He took over in November 2015 when Huddersfield were 18th in the Championship and has slowly rebuilt them with limited finances.

Wagner is a squad builder, but the Foxes perhaps need a short-term fix to ensure they stave off relegation this season.

ROY HODGSON

(UNATTACHED)

The 69-year-old, who helped Fulham to survival in 2008, is four years older than Ranieri and the club may look for a more youthful approach.

The former England manager, though, will be tarnished by his side's wretched Euro 2016 campaign where they were dumped out by Iceland.

NIGEL PEARSON

(UNATTACHED)

The 53-year-old has already had two spells at Leicester and a third would be a bigger surprise than Ranieri's appointment.

He was dismissed in June 2015 having guided Leicester to safety by winning seven of their last nine games to beat the drop having looked certain to go down.

Pearson's relationship with the owners broke down after a string of bizarre off-field antics and the sacking of his son James, following the emergence of an explicit video in Bangkok during a summer tour in 2015.