Mancini sets sights on Euro 2020

Roberto Mancini outlined his plans to take Italy back to the top and recall maverick forward Mario Balotelli to the line-up after he was presented as their new coach yesterday.

The 53-year-old has been handed the daunting task of lifting Italy out of the doldrums after their failure to qualify for this year's World Cup, the first time they will miss the tournament in 60 years.

The four-time world champions have also slumped to a record low of 20th in the Fifa rankings.

"I would like to be the coach who brings Italy back to the top. It will not be easy, but we can do it," he said, suggesting that he would aim to win Euro 2020.

"We have not won the European Championship for many years and that is our first big event."

Although Mancini and Balotelli had several run-ins when the pair were at Manchester City, he suggested the Nice forward would be given another chance.

"We'll talk, we'll probably call him," he said.