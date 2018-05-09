Football

Mancini takes pay cut for Italy job

May 09, 2018 06:00 am

Zenit Saint Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini has reached agreement to become the next Italy coach after accepting a pay cut to take the job, according to yesterday's reports.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 53-year-old Italian has agreed a two-year deal worth two million euros (S$3.18 million) a year.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta also reported that Mancini wants to bring back in-form striker Mario Balotelli into the national fold, and will ask goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon to play against Holland in a farewell appearance in Turin on June 4. - AFP



