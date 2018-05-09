Mancini takes pay cut for Italy job
Zenit Saint Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini has reached agreement to become the next Italy coach after accepting a pay cut to take the job, according to yesterday's reports.
Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 53-year-old Italian has agreed a two-year deal worth two million euros (S$3.18 million) a year.
Meanwhile, Gazzetta also reported that Mancini wants to bring back in-form striker Mario Balotelli into the national fold, and will ask goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon to play against Holland in a farewell appearance in Turin on June 4. - AFP
