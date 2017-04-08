Mane blow for Reds

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been ruled out for the rest of the season, after manager Juergen Klopp revealed the Senegal international is set to have surgery on a knee injury.

The 24-year-old, who sustained meniscus damage in a challenge with Leighton Baines in last weekend's Merseyside Derby, has had his knee in a brace all week and has been walking on crutches.

Liverpool's medical staff were hoping they could avoid an operation, but the decision has been taken to write off Mane's campaign and get him fit for pre-season.

"I am sure Sadio will need surgery, but I am not 100 per cent sure when it will happen but, then, it is clear his season is over," said Klopp.

"That is what I half-expected when I saw him after the game. I felt he was lucky that not more happened, but we are close enough to the end of the season that it will be pretty much impossible to play again this season.

"He will get a longer break and will be ready for next season. That is the only good news."

The injury to the club's leading scorer means the Reds will travel to Stoke today without several key players.

Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana are still injured, while Philippe Coutinho is a doubt due to an illness.

Said Klopp: "I can't remember the last time I had everyone available and in top form. That is life. My thoughts are only about the players who can play.