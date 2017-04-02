Mane injured, Liverpool bench 'crazy'

Liverpool's Sadio Mane tried to walk off but collapsed on the touchline before being substituted due to an injury

EPL LIVERPOOL EVERTON 3 1 Mané (8')

Coutinho (31')

Origi (60') Pennington (28')

Sadio Mane looks set to miss Wednesday’s home game against Bournemouth after going off injured in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

Manager Juergen Klopp said.“We don’t know what Sadio has done but it doesn’t look like he is going to be ready for Wednesday,” Klopp told Sky Sports at Anfield.“Hopefully it’s not too serious. We will see.”



Mane’s left leg buckled beneath him as he attempted to block a clearance from Everton left-back Leighton Baines shortly before the hour.



After receiving treatment he collapsed to the ground as he limped towards the touchline, before Divock Origi came on in his place.



Liverpool were 2-1 up when Mane left the fray, the Senegal international having broken the deadlock in the eighth minute with his 13th goal of the Premier League season.



Origi made it 3-1 three minutes after replacing him.



Mane, 24, joined Liverpool from Southampton for a reported fee of £34 million ($42.7 million, 40 million euros) last June and has been one of their stand-out performers this season.

CRAZY

Meanwhile, Everton manager Ronald Koeman branded Liverpool’s back-room staff “crazy”.

“It’s all about football, but we don’t make a show from the bench like Liverpool. It’s football – a hard and fair game,” Koeman told Sky Sports.



Liverpool’s dug-out protested after Everton midfielder Ross Barkley was only shown a yellow card for a crude, high challenge on Dejan Lovren late in the first half at Anfield.

“I don’t like coaches from the bench the whole time shouting to referees and linesmen, making a big show about tackles,” Koeman said.

“They were crazy.

“They didn’t need the physio on the pitch. It’s a man’s sport.”



He added: “From both sides I saw tackles that were maybe more than a yellow. According to the bench of Liverpool – I don’t mean the manager – the referee should have shown eight red cards.”



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to be drawn on Barkley’s challenge on Lovren.

“I’m still a kind of a guest in this country. How can I decide what is OK and what is not OK?” he told the BBC.

“My opinion is that the players should leave the pitch healthy and fit, but not injured. It’s not my job to judge it. If you saw something – say it. If not be quiet.”



Along with Mane, goals from Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi gave Liverpool victory, with Matthew Pennington briefly drawing Everton level in the first half.

- AFP