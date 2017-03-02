Mangala goal seals win for Valencia

Defender Eliaquim Mangala scored a rare goal as Valencia beat Leganes 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mangala struck from close range in the 29th minute, after his initial header had been repelled, to register his first club goal since scoring for Porto in the 2013/14 season.

Valencia were the far superior side at the Mestalla Stadium.

Leganes had goalkeeper Iago Herrerin to thank for keeping the scoreline respectable, pulling off several remarkable saves to prevent a rout.

They saw little action at the other end of the field though, after failing to register a single shot on target.

The visitors finished the match with 10 men, after Alberto Martin was sent off.