Maradona appointed chairman of Belarus club
Diego Maradona is going to Belarus as chairman of a small top-flight club with big European ambitions.
The Argentine legend, 57, posted a photo on Instagram of what Dinamo Brest said was a three-year deal to serve as chairman of the board.
"Thanks for the trust and for thinking of me," Maradona wrote in his post.
He will be in charge of Brest's transfer policy and strategic development.
Maradona stepped down as coach of United Arab Emirates second division club Al-Fujairah last month after failing to secure promotion. - AFP
