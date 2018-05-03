Marcelo admits handball as Real scrape through

Marcelo (above) had blocked a Joshua Kimmich cross with his hand.

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo admitted he was fortunate not to concede a penalty during their 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu, a let-off that helped the holders reach the Champions League final 4-3 on aggregate yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Brazilian defender blocked a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the penalty area at the end of the first half with the score at 1-1, but Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir gave a corner.

Kimmich had given Bayern the lead, but Karim Benzema soon cancelled out the goal and the Frenchman put Real 2-1 up just after the break following a clanger from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

The goal meant Bayern had to score two more to knock Real out and they managed only one, from James Rodriguez.

"It's a handball, it hit me on the hand and it's a penalty," Marcelo said.

"If I say it didn't hit me, I'd be lying, but football is like that.

"I don't talk about referees, but it's clear that sometimes they go in your favour and other times against you, but whatever happens, you have to play football."

Bayern's injured defender Jerome Boateng expressed his disbelief on social media as Marcelo went unpunished.

The Bundesliga champions also had a penalty appeal waved away when their Polish striker Robert Lewandowski went down under a challenge from Real captain Sergio Ramos.

Former Fifa and Serie A referee Graziano Cesari said Bayern were denied three penalties, including Marcelo's handball.

Cesari said on Italian TV programme Premium Sport: "It's the perfect penalty, Marcelo touches the ball with his left hand. It's almost like a save. For sure a better one than (Sven) Ulreich's."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, insisted that his team have achieved great things by believing and fighting, as they also did against Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

SUFFER

"In football, you have to suffer," he said.

"You cannot be in the final without suffering, it's even better, more beautiful when you win like that.

"Real never give up. It is the same in adversity, we believe in what we do and we get things done by believing in ourselves and fighting."

Real, and Zidane, are now on the brink of a third consecutive Champions League triumph, and 13th overall in Europe's premier tournament.

Whether it be Liverpool or AS Roma they face in Kiev on May 26, Los Blancos will be the favourites to lift the trophy.

"We are only in the final," Zidane said. "You can be happy, you have to be, it is not normal to be in the final for the third consecutive time.

"But now that we are, what we have to do is try to win. We will fight to defend our title."

Zidane also reserved praise for Benzema, saying that the French striker had more than earned his chance to start the match after being only a substitute in the first leg in Munich.