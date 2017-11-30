Football

Marcelo admits to tax fraud

Nov 30, 2017 06:00 am

Real Madrid fullback Marcelo yesterday admitted defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of nearly half a million euros, according to a judicial source.

The Brazilian international admitted to tax fraud in court in Alcobendas, on the outskirts of Madrid, after being accused of using front companies to hide 490,917 euros (S$785,000) he earned from image rights in the 2013 financial year, a sum which he will now pay back.

The player's admission of guilt is a first step in a deal he is trying to cut with Spanish prosecutors. - AFP

