Marcelo admits to tax fraud

Real Madrid fullback Marcelo yesterday admitted defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of nearly half a million euros, according to a judicial source.

The Brazilian international admitted to tax fraud in court in Alcobendas, on the outskirts of Madrid, after being accused of using front companies to hide 490,917 euros (S$785,000) he earned from image rights in the 2013 financial year, a sum which he will now pay back.

The player's admission of guilt is a first step in a deal he is trying to cut with Spanish prosecutors. - AFP