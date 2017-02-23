Martial: I want to stay at United for as long as possible
Anthony Martial has dismissed talk of a Manchester United exit, saying he wants to stay at the club he loves "for as long as possible".
Speculation has grown over the 21-year-old's happiness, as he has struggled to recapture the form shown during his maiden Old Trafford campaign.
Martial had struggled to break into manager Jose Mourinho's team, but has started the last three matches, producing impressive flashes.
The forward said through a French interpreter: "I love Manchester, I love the club and I love the fans. (The fans) give me a lot of joy and I really enjoy having them backing me... so what I just want is to stay as long as possible at this club." - PA SPORT